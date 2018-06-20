How experts would fix the broken US immigration system

The predominant view among immigration experts is that the situation on the border can be improved immediately by rescinding Sessions' zero tolerance policy.

"The immediate thing they could do is roll back the April memo from Sessions," said Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The executive order signed Wednesday was intended to keep families together without sacrificing the policy to prosecute all illegal entrants over the border.

"We are going to have very strong borders, but we are going to keep the families together," Trump said.

Hiroshi Motomura, a professor of law at UCLA specializing in immigration, agreed with Brown that Sessions' April memorandum should be removed.

"The administration adopted this policy. They can change their mind" on zero tolerance, Motomura said. "There's nothing in the law that requires the administration to do this."

Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, said one of the main problems with the current system is that the Department of Health and Human Services has "neither the capacity nor ability" to take custody of children who have been separated from their parents.

Failing a full repeal of zero tolerance, Motomura said the Trump administration could improve the situation by releasing some detained immigrants on bond, as he says happened in certain cases under the Obama administration.

"The number of cases where people abscond is lower than some have said," Motomura added.

That's unlikely to be considered a viable option for Trump, who has been a leading critic of so-called "catch and release" practices in which immigrants are released pending trial.

To be sure, some experts agree with the administration's view that to prosecute all immigrants illegally crossing the border is a necessary step to uphold the law.

"Illegal entry is a crime. Anyone who comes here illegally is subject to being prosecuted," Arthur said.