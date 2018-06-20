Critics of the Trump tax cuts repeatedly cited stock buybacks in arguments that corporations would spend any savings from the legislation to enrich shareholders rather than increase pay to employees. But the latest CNBC Global CFO Council survey found most chief financial officers saying their companies would be buying back stock with or without tax reform.

North American members of the CNBC Global CFO Council — who were calling for corporate tax reform for years before Congress finally passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in late 2017 — say they did increase efforts to pay down debt and reward employees as a result of tax savings. Debt reduction and one-time bonuses were the two top uses of capital that CFOs (20 percent) directly tied to the tax cuts.

Four out of five CFOs who say their companies gave one-time bonuses this year say it only happened because of the tax change. Three of 10 CFOs putting money toward raising wages say tax reform made the expenditure possible. One Council member said the new tax law allowed their company to add a new education benefit and higher 401(k) plan match. Another CFO said their company used the extra funds to increase pensions.

Employee raises and share buybacks that occurred as a result of the tax cuts were cited by an equal number of CFOs (15 percent).