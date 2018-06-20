Why this US city is the worst place for you to retire

San Francisco is home to beautiful vistas, yet retirees may want to resist settling down in the Bay Area.

That's because it's the worst city in the country to retire if you'd like to keep more of your cash in your pocket, according to an analysis from GoBankingRates.

The personal finance website looked at major cities in all 50 states, ranking them based on property taxes, state levies on retirement benefits, health care costs and the average retirement benefits check from Social Security.

In particular, residents in San Francisco are facing high living costs: The median list price of a home there is $1.19 million. The average property tax bill is also on the hefty side: $9,137, GoBankingRates found.

Meanwhile, the average monthly Social Security benefit clocks in at $1,387 for San Francisco residents.

"When you've saved so much for retirement, the key thing that will hurt your savings is where you decide to live," said Sydney Champion, deputy editor of GoBankingRates.

In this case, real estate — particularly home prices and high property taxes — made a number of metro areas in the Golden State too expensive.

Fremont, San Jose and Irvine rounded out the top four worst cities for retirees, according to GoBankingRates.

See below.