Here's some bad news for investors who appreciate a good tax break: You are no longer permitted to take deduction expenses tied to your investments.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect this year, eliminated a slate of itemized deductions.

Breaks that are now out the window as of 2018 include the investment expense deduction, which allows you to deduct investment and custodial fees, costs-related trust administration and other expenses.

Under the old law, you were allowed to take this and other miscellaneous itemized deductions to the extent they exceeded 2 percent of your adjusted gross income.