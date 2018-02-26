Grab these breaks on your tax return while you still can

If you haven't filed your 2017 taxes yet, grab your shoebox of receipts and see if you qualify for these tax deductions — some of which may be unavailable after this year.

By now, you know that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has overhauled the tax code, including nearly doubling the standard deduction, doing away with personal exemptions and trimming itemized deductions. Many of those changes take effect for 2018, which means that the 2017 tax year will be the last in which filers will submit their documents under the old law.

"There are overlooked deductions that are going away, including unreimbursed employee expenses and job-search expenses," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA with TurboTax.