For everyone out there who pinches pennies, keep it up.

Besides frugality being a good way to make saving for emergencies and retirement easier, 90 percent of people view it as an appealing trait in a romantic partner, according to a new survey by SlickDeals.com, a crowdsourced shopping platform.

The survey canvassed 2,000 people about their views on frugality, including the role it plays in relationships.