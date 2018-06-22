Euro zone hits 'historic moment' as it closes eight years of financial support to Greece

The euro zone ended nearly a decade of financial assistance and austerity in Greece early on Friday.

After a marathon meeting that culminated with an agreement on debt relief, euro zone members have congratulated Greece for legislating hundreds of measures over the last three years and restoring economic growth.

Greece is now due to successfully end its third financial program, which came into force in 2015, on August 20. Athens has been under the help of European creditors since 2010.

"This is it, we have managed to deliver a soft landing of this long and difficult adjustment," Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, who chairs the meetings of the euro zone finance ministers, told reporters Friday.

European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici described the moment as "historic" and "exceptional," while International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde mentioned an "emotional" moment for those who, like her, have been around the Greek debt crisis from the very beginning.