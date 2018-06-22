OPEC heads into showdown over oil output, with Saudi Arabia and Iran on different sides

OPEC is scrambling to reach a deal over production policy amid heightened political tensions between some member states.



Energy ministers have been laying the groundwork all week for Friday's biannual meeting in Vienna, Austria, where OPEC is expected to ease supply constraints that have been in place since January 2017.

De-facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia are both calling on major suppliers to ramp up production after 18 months of tight output controls. But Iran and other exporters have expressed opposition to such a deal, with Tehran even threatening to veto the Saudi proposal.

The prospect of the meeting ending without an agreement remains a possibility just hours before a final decision is due to be made, with Iran's oil minister saying late Thursday that he did not believe OPEC could reach a consensus on a path forward.



On Friday morning, the start of the OPEC meeting was pushed back by around 45 minutes. The delay was thought to have been caused by last-minute talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed OPEC source.

"Obviously, Iran feels like they are doing a deal that is going to facilitate aggressive U.S. policy against them," Jason Bordoff, who was a senior energy adviser to President Barack Obama and is now director of Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, told CNBC on Friday.