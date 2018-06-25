With the Mega Millions jackpot worth more than $200 million for Tuesday night's drawing, it might be tempting to go in on tickets with co-workers.

Proceed with caution.

"If you go in on an office pool, make sure it's done right," said Jason Kurland, a partner with Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York.

"People don't treat it like a transaction [potentially] worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but that's essentially what it is," said Kurland, who specializes in helping lottery winners.