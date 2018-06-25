Uber will argue in court on Monday that it is "fit and proper" to operate in London, after regulators stripped it of a license last year that could halt its presence in the British capital.

Regulator Transport for London (TFL) accused Uber last year of showing a "lack of corporate responsibility" in relation to "public safety and security." It failed to renew a license that would allow the U.S. ride-hailing service to operate in London.

Uber has been allowed to operate in London since it appealed the ban in October. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has visited London and met with the regulators to try and placate concerns, but TFL has not changed its stance.

Uber will head to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to kick off an appeal to overturn the ban in a hearing likely to last a few days.

The firm, which has major investors from Goldman Sachs to SoftBank and is valued north of $60 billion, will argue that it has made big changes to address TFL's concerns.

Uber has agreed to report serious incidents to the police rather than leaving it up to riders and drivers to do so. Another major move was the introduction of a driver hours policy in January — a driver on the app must take an uninterrupted six-hour break after 10 hours of driving.