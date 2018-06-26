    ×

    Trading Nation

    As Conagra bids for Pinnacle, the options market suggests other soup and cereal mergers are coming

    Merger chatter is flooding one of the most hated sectors of 2018. Here’s what the market is saying
    Merger chatter is flooding one of the most hated sectors of 2018. Here’s what the market is saying   

    Shares of soup and cereal stocks have been hammered of late, on fears of rising rates and changing consumer tastes. Now, with many of these stocks at multiyear lows, some traders are banking on the calculus that two negatives will make a positive and that many of these troubled companies will look to merge.

    On Wednesday, Conagra agreed to buy Pinnacle Foods for more than $8 billion in cash and stock. According to the options market, this deal can be the first of many in the space.

    Over the last few weeks, the options market is seeing some unusual flows around consumer staples names that could suggest more marriages of some of the biggest and best-known brands.

    Soup, pasta and frozen food

    Several recent reports have highlighted potential merger discussions between Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup, in addition to the confirmed deal between Conagra Brands and Pinnacle Foods.

    Meanwhile, the options market has been seeing upside call buying in Campbell Soup, Pinnacle Foods, Hain Celestial and Hormel Foods. What’s interesting about upside call buying, relative to other options trading, is if an investor has a long position in a stock, one would typically sell upside calls, for an overwriting position.

    On the other hand, an investor may choose to buy upside calls on a stock if they are short that name.

    In other words, if we see the purchase of an upside call, particularly if there is no position in the stock, this may suggest an investor is expressing a belief that they think the stock could pop, rather than a slow grind higher.

    What to watch

    The most important thing to watch, in this case, is what the options are implying in terms of the probability of a sudden spike. If an investor disagrees with the market’s implied probability of what a stock will do, then purchasing options may be an attractive alternative to buying the stock outright.

    Remember, just because there is upside call buying, this does not mean there is imminent M&A. What I’m highlighting here, specifically, are the flows we are witnessing. This could all reflect investor speculation around potential coming events like a takeover or a merger, or something more company-specific, which could result in a rising price in the coming weeks.

    Disclosure: Susquehanna Financial Group is a market maker in Pinnnacle Foods, Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods and Kraft Heinz.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...