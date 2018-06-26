Travel industry wants White House to roll out welcome mat despite Supreme Court travel ban ruling

The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban on Tuesday prompted reactions from the U.S. travel industry, which is experiencing a downward trend in the number of foreign visitors.

The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Hawaii that sought to find the third version of Trump's travel restrictions on several Muslim-majority countries unconstitutional.

Major players in the tourism industry expressed support both for maintaining national security and appearing welcoming to foreign visitors.

The US Travel Association — which counts Hilton Hotels, Marriott, Emirates and Carnival as members — said it hopes the White House will make it clear that while keeping "bad actors" out of the U.S. is a priority, so is welcoming legitimate business and travelers to the country.

"The economic stakes around strong and healthy international travel are too high — and speak too squarely to the president’s priorities of growing exports, jobs, and the GDP — for the welcome message not to become a featured part of the administration’s calculus," Jonathan Grella, the organization's executive vice president for public affairs, said in a statement.

Although international tourism is growing worldwide, the U.S. Commerce Department reported a 4 percent year-over-year decrease in the number of international visitors to the U.S. in the first three quarters of 2017.

The association's reaction echoes a statement provided by a Hilton spokesperson about the travel ban.

"As a company that hires employees and welcomes guests from all over the world, we recognize the need to balance safety and security with the unwavering hospitality that is at the core of our industry," a Hilton spokesperson said. "We are talking to the Administration, Congress, and the broader travel community with the goal of developing smart policies that strike the right balance between encouraging hospitality and enhancing national security.”