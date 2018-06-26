Wall Street points to a modest recovery after Dow sinks more than 300 points

Futures were modestly higher this morning. Monday’s decline sent the Dow negative for June, following its ninth drop in ten sessions, and giving it its lowest close since May 3. The S&P 500 is clinging to a 0.4 percent June advance, while the Nasdaq is still up 1.2 percent. (CNBC)
General Electric (GE) announced this morning plans to spin off its health-care business and unload ownership in its stake in oil services business Baker Hughes. The details came the same day its stock is slated to be removed from the Dow and replaced by Walgreens (WBA).
Harley-Davidson (HOG) remains on watch, after enduring criticism from Donald Trump for its plans to move some production out of the U.S. Its shares fell yesterday after it said that tariffs would add $2,200 to the cost of each motorcycle exported to the EU from the U.S. (CNBC)
Netflix's (NFLX) stock was recovering somewhat in premarket after the streaming giant suffered its worst day in nearly two years Monday. Netflix fell 6.5 percent on fears the U.S. will make investment restrictions on "all countries that are trying to steal our" tech.
Home builder Lennar (LEN), financial information providers FactSet (FDS) and IHS Markit (INFO), and steelmaker Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) will issue quarterly earnings this morning, while restaurant chains Sonic (SONC) and Jamba (JMBA) are out with their numbers after today’s closing bell. (CNBC)