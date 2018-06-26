Wall Street points to a modest recovery after Dow sinks more than 300 points

President Trump's clout within the GOP is on the line in today's elections. Voters will weigh in on candidates in seven states, but the contest that matters most to Trump is South Carolina, where he appeared at a rally to help Gov. Henry McMaster before polls opened. (AP)

Top tech companies, including Amazon and Apple, met with U.S. intelligence officials last month to discuss preparations for the midterm elections, The New York Times reported. It came in anticipation of a repeat of the Russian meddling that occurred during the 2016 election.

Peter Navarro, one of Trump's top trade advisors, said the market was overreacting Monday to fears the administration would restrict foreign investment as part of its trade actions. He said investors should focus on the White House's efforts to protect American exports.

Border officials have suspended handing over migrant families to prosecutors, effectively reviving the Obama administration’s “catch and release” policy that has angered Trump. Prosecutions of adults crossing the border without children continued. (NY Times)

Despite public outrage over Trump's immigration policy of separating children from their parents who crossed into the U.S. unauthorized, the president's approval rating has not deviated from its recent upward trend, according to recently released surveys. (CNBC)

Conservative Rep. Steve King tweeted the U.S. is heading toward another civil war. The tweet came with a link to an article about a group of protesters who were staging an "occupy"-style campout in front an Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility. (USA Today)

Jerry Storch, a former CEO of bankrupt Toys R Us, is considering reviving the toy retailer, according to Bloomberg. He has been working with Credit Suisse Group and Fairfax Financial Holdings to stitch his plan together. Toys R Us finishes shuttering its locations this week.

A new survey finds it's still tough to be a woman on Wall Street and men don't always notice. A Catalyst study reports that fewer than 17 percent of senior leaders in investment banking are women. All the top banks are run by men.

Elon Musk has been running a secretive, highly selective private school out of SpaceX’s headquarters in California, according to a report. There is heavy emphasis on math, science, engineering and ethics — at the expense of instruction in languages, music and sports.