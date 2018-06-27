3 ways Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to change

When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, he found a "lack of discipline" that hampered the struggling burrito chain's ability to recover from a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that tanked sales and halved its market value.

"We were not sufficiently results focused which made us reactive and hampered execution. I found skills gaps in many areas and insufficient data for decision making that have held us back from reaching our potential," Niccol said during a special investor call on Wednesday. "There was no validated menu innovation pipeline, a general lack of customer understanding, and no real process for scaling and commercializing innovation."

Niccol has one main goal this year: win back customers. The drumbeat of bad headlines over three hard years drove customers away as they questioned the safety of Chipotle's food.

His appointment has breathed new life into the troubled company's stock, which has soared nearly 60 percent since his role was announced in February, based solely on Niccol's reputation built at iconic chains Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Investors now hope he can win back the confidence of Chipotle diners.

Niccol's outlined his strategy to turnaround the Denver-based company Wednesday with a focus on digital, marketing and menu innovation.