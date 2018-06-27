    ×

    3 ways Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to change

    • Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol is trying to win back customers, who questioned the safety of Chipotle's food and lost confidence in the restaurant chain.
    • Niccol outlined his strategy Wednesday to revitalize the brand, including more of an emphasis on digital, menu changes and a new marketing strategy.
    When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, he found a "lack of discipline" that hampered the struggling burrito chain's ability to recover from a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that tanked sales and halved its market value.

    "We were not sufficiently results focused which made us reactive and hampered execution. I found skills gaps in many areas and insufficient data for decision making that have held us back from reaching our potential," Niccol said during a special investor call on Wednesday. "There was no validated menu innovation pipeline, a general lack of customer understanding, and no real process for scaling and commercializing innovation."

    Niccol has one main goal this year: win back customers. The drumbeat of bad headlines over three hard years drove customers away as they questioned the safety of Chipotle's food.

    His appointment has breathed new life into the troubled company's stock, which has soared nearly 60 percent since his role was announced in February, based solely on Niccol's reputation built at iconic chains Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Investors now hope he can win back the confidence of Chipotle diners.

    Niccol's outlined his strategy to turnaround the Denver-based company Wednesday with a focus on digital, marketing and menu innovation.

    Technology gets an upgrade

    Niccol is no stranger to taking chances on digital innovations. During his time at Taco Bell, he introduced mobile ordering and payment across 7,000 locations in the U.S. and reached an agreement with franchisees to finance new tech initiatives, including self-serve kiosks and expanded delivery.

    More than half of Chipotle customers "aren't even aware that you can order ahead for pickup," Niccol said.

    At Chipotle, digital sales are about $500 million, or about 9 percent of total sales. Chipotle plans to put more marketing dollars behind online and mobile ordering and improve its in-store experience. While Niccol said the app was easy for customers to use, finding their food wasn't.

    "While the app experience that was rolled out late last year is best-in class, in many of our restaurants, it is unclear to our customers where to pick up that order," Niccol said. "Which detracts from the experience."

    Chipotle has been testing digital order pick-up shelves which prominently display orders once they have been filled.

    "When we talk about modernizing and digitizing our restaurant, it means making it easier to access Chipotle," Niccol said. "We want our guests to enjoy Chipotle whatever way is most convenient for them. Whether it be through ordering and paying digitally ahead of time through delivery or via a group ordering options."

    The company will be also be testing the option for delivery through its app at about 1,500 locations, with the hope of having the feature available at 2,000 locations by the end of the year. Chipotle currently has a partnership with third party delivery company DoorDash.

    Chipotle also hopes to boost employee productivity with other digital innovations. The addition of flat screen TVs at some of its food prep lines will replace printed digital orders and boost the speed it takes to complete orders.

    "This results in much better throughput, greater capacity to build digital sales and even more importantly for our customers much better accuracy," Niccol said.

    Not just food, but a lifestyle

    Part of the success of brands like Taco Bell, Wendy's and Arby's is that customers don't just eat the restaurants' food, they live it. From promotional T-shirts to snarky Twitter feeds, these brands do more than just sell food — they sell a lifestyle.

    Chipotle became tight-lipped and closed off from consumers in the wake of its food safety issues. Niccol said that Chipotle has "lost some of its cultural relevance" and would need to changes its image.

    "Chipotle will become a brand that people want to know about, want to be a part of and want to wear as a badge," Christopher Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said on the call.

    To accomplish that mission, Chipotle is shaking up its marketing and customer interaction. The company has produced a number of new advertisements that feature a fun and witty tone like Wendy's and Arby's.

    The burrito chain has been reluctant in the past to create television ads, preferring more grass-roots efforts and quirky film shorts to entice customers. The company didn't advertise on TV until last year.

    "Our goal is to make our marketing dollars more efficient and effective and most importantly help drive traffic," Brandt said.

    Chipotle has been working to heighten brand recognition by buying ad time during the season finales of hit TV shows, partnering with the National Basketball Association and sponsoring video game players that play the hit game Fortnite.

    Mixing up the menu

    Niccol isn't just a tech guru. When he moved to Taco Bell he changed the company's slogan from "Think outside the bun" to "Live Mas."

    This rallying cry for innovation was just the beginning. Niccol would go on to launch the chain's breakfast offerings and push for more ingenuity in the kitchen.

    He was the driving force behind some of Taco Bell's most wildly successful limited-time menu offerings, such as the Quesarito, Naked Chicken Chalupa and Nacho Fries. He's also the reason Doritos Locos Tacos, which started as a limited-time-only offer, have graduated to a fixture on the fast food chain's menu.

    At Chipotle, Niccol's innovation will be more measured.

    The company is already testing a new iteration of the quesadilla that is folded differently for ease of eating and speed of cooking as well as nachos, an avocado tostada and several frozen beverages. The tostada, in particular, is part of Chipotle's move to capture more than just diners looking for a full meal.

    As snacking occasions become more popular, Chipotle is exploring a happy-hour offering that includes $2 tacos and a drink between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

    "We're also exploring a similar offer for increased late-night sales after 8:00 PM," Niccol said.

