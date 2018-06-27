Amazon is turning your Fire tablet into a portable Echo

Amazon just introduced new software and accessories that will turn your Fire tablet into a portable Echo.

The company on Thursday unveiled a new case and stand for the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablet so those devices will act almost just like the Amazon Echo Show, a larger gadget that has a touch display.

You can call up recipes in the kitchen, see song lyrics for music that you're playing, place video calls to friends, start movies and more, all without touching the tablet and with a visual interface that was previously available only on the Echo Show and Echo Spot.

If you're unfamiliar, this is what the Amazon Echo Show looks like: