European stocks seen slightly higher despite global trade fears; oil extends gains

The U.S. demanded all countries stop imports of Iranian oil from November on Tuesday, exacerbating concerns about a shortage of crude at a time when Venezuela’s production is in freefall and the market is grappling with short-term disruptions from Canada and Libya.

International benchmark Brent crude traded up around 0.3 percent at $76.56 Wednesday morning, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edged up around 0.2 percent at $70.74.

However, gains in energy stocks were largely overshadowed by the fragile mood regarding global trade. The prospect of a settlement to Sino-U.S. tensions continued to look remote Wednesday.

In Asia, weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan appeared to weigh on investor sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dropped a further 0.3 percent after slipping to a two-year low in the previous session.

Back in Europe, France and Italy were both scheduled to publish consumer confidence data for June during mid-morning deals Wednesday.