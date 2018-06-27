US futures drop ahead of the open, as trade, oil tensions ratchet up another gear

Markets around the world have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent weeks as fears around trade tensions between the U.S. and other major economies escalate. Not only is the U.S. in a tit-for-tat war of words with China on tariffs, but now the European Union is involved.

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the EU. He added that if the EU chose not to remove its duties on American vehicles, then the U.S. would have no choice but to act on those levies.

Trade tensions have since ratcheted up another notch this week following reports that Washington intended on blocking some Chinese businesses from investing in U.S. technology. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the reports "fake news."

On Tuesday, Washington chose to ramp up the pressure again, this time on the oil sector. A senior official from the State Department told reporters that businesses that purchase Iranian crude oil must cut those exports entirely by the beginning of November — or face sanctions. Consequently, markets are on edge during Wednesday’s session.

While political news is expected to keep investors busy, in economic data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by durable goods and advanced economic indicators at 8:30 a.m. ET, and pending home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.