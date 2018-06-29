Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods flipped the meal kit industry upside down; celebrity spokesmodels, football stars help sell vegan dinners

It's been just over a year since Amazon bought Whole Foods Market, and it's already upended the market for fresh prepared meal delivery.

Amazon hasn't even begun offering meals to its more than 100 million Prime members and its reputation for disrupting entire industries already has the meal kit market changing up business models in an effort to hold on to customers in a fast-growing industry with even swifter competition. From established services from Blue Apron to vegan upstarts Purple Carrot, companies are adding celebrity spokesmodels, catering to specialized diets and promising customers everything from 30-minute meal prep to curbing heart disease.

Amazon's mere presence in the market has fundamentally altered it. Meal kits, which were once billed as the solution to weekly or bi-weekly trips to a crowed grocery store, are now selling in supermarkets and drug stores

"The Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods really shook up a lot of players in the space from a thought process perspective," Edward Yruma, managing director of equity research at KeyBanc, told CNBC. "When that happened they all took a really hard view against what are they doing? Where could they find grow? What could they do better?"

So far, the tech giant has only tested its own branded meal kits in Seattle. It's instead selling customers dinners from Takeout Kit, which sells non-perishable prepackaged dinners, or Chef'd, which has drawn investment from Smithfield Foods.