    This is the new Stocks app coming to your iPhone

    • Apple's new iPhone and iPad software iOS 12 includes a new Stocks app.
    • It shows information about the stocks you follow and includes news stories.
    • CNBC's Todd Haselton walks through the new Stocks app, coming this fall.

    Apple's new iPhone and iPad software update, iOS 12, launches this fall -- you can try it now if you want to -- and includes a brand new Stocks application.

    The Stocks app on the iPhone has typically been pretty bare bones, but showed current and historical share prices for different companies you might be following. It becomes a lot more useful in iOS 12, at least for the casual market watcher, and includes news about the companies you're tracking and more.

    Here's a look at what Stocks looks like in the iOS 12 preview right now, and glimpse of what you can expect to hit your iPhone through a software update sometime this fall.

    This is the main page when you open the app. It's clean and shows all of the indices and securities you follow.

    If you swipe up, Apple shows news stories for the stocks you're watching. Tap into it to see the full article.

    There's a ticker search box if you want to add new companies to your portfolio.

    If you tap a stock you can see current and historical data. News is also, again, listed below.

    There's a ticker that scrolls slowly across the top of the screen, too.

    You can manage your watchlist to unfollow or reorganize the companies you follow.

    That's a quick look at Stocks. You can install Apple's iOS 12 public preview if you want to try it now, just expect some bugs.

