This is the new Stocks app coming to your iPhone

Apple's new iPhone and iPad software update, iOS 12, launches this fall -- you can try it now if you want to -- and includes a brand new Stocks application.

The Stocks app on the iPhone has typically been pretty bare bones, but showed current and historical share prices for different companies you might be following. It becomes a lot more useful in iOS 12, at least for the casual market watcher, and includes news about the companies you're tracking and more.

Here's a look at what Stocks looks like in the iOS 12 preview right now, and glimpse of what you can expect to hit your iPhone through a software update sometime this fall.