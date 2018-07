“Location, location, location” has been a real estate industry cliché for nearly a century and, since clichés are clichés because they are largely true (according to the well-known, er, cliché), the mantra still applies — and across many industries. To wit, a less-than-ideal location or failed geographic expansion was a factor in 9 percent of business start-up failures in a recent analysis of 101 shuttered new businesses from research firm CB Insights. Around one-fifth of all start-ups, in fact, don’t survive one year of operation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, reports WalletHub in its recent “2018’s Best & Worst States to Start A Business” ranking.

Here’s a look at the 10 absolute worst U.S. states in which to start a business, according to the WalletHub list. For the full ranking of all 50 states, visit WalletHub’s site.

By CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski Source: WalletHub

Posted 2 July 2018