Popular e-cigarette Juul's sales have surged almost 800% over the past year

It's no secret that Juul has dominated the e-cigarette market over the past year, but just how much it has dominated is eye-popping.

Convenience stores sport signs boasting they sell Juul devices and pods. The e-cigarette has become so popular it even has its own verb: "Juuling."

The company, Juul Labs, is raising $1.2 billion, valuing the company at $15 billion, Bloomberg reported last week. The staggering valuation comes just one year after spinning out from parent company Pax Labs, which makes similar devices for cannabis, and three years since the Juul device was introduced.