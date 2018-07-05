Amazon plans holiday toy catalog, mimicking traditional retailers 

Amazon is planning on publishing a holiday toy catalog, following a strategy employed by traditional retailers, including Walmart and the now-defunct Toys R Us.

People with familiar with the strategy told Bloomberg the catalog would be mailed to millions of U.S. households and distributed at Whole Foods locations. In 2007, the online giant published a hot-holiday toy list on its website, according to Bloomberg.

The catalog represents another move from the online retailer to incorporate strategies used by brick-and-mortar retailers. Bloomberg reports that Amazon also considered acquiring Toys R Us locations earlier this year after the toy retailer filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to shutter U.S. operations. Last year, the online giant bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and it has been integrating aspects of its business into the organic grocery stores, such as additional discounts for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon's relationship with Toys R Us and its market share goes back to 2000. Toys R Us paid Amazon a reported $150 million for the exclusive rights to sell Toys R Us products on its website, but the toy chain later sued because Amazon began selling other toy brands. Amazon paid the toy retailer $51 million to settle the lawsuit in 2009.

