Iran is threatening to close the world's most important transit lane for crude oil

Rising tensions between the United States and Iran are resurrecting long-held fears that the Iranian military will attempt to disrupt much of the world's crude oil shipments by shutting the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump decision to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and restore sanctions on the Iranian economy have stoked geopolitical risk and fueled an oil price rally. The administration escalated the situation last week when the State Department revealed it is pushing oil buyers to cut off all Iranian crude imports by Nov. 4, sooner than many anticipated.

Now, Iran is suggesting that if the United States succeeds in sidelining its exports, it will use its position along the Strait of Hormuz to stop other Middle Eastern countries from shipping their barrels to the world.