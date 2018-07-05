Michael Cohen picks Bill Clinton's ex-spokesman Lanny Davis as new attorney

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen signed Lanny Davis, who served both as a spokesman and as special counsel to President Bill Clinton, to represent him in an ongoing criminal investigation.

A spokeswoman from Davis' public relations group, Trident DMG, confirmed the hire to CNBC Thursday.

“Like most of America, I have been following the matter regarding Michael Cohen with great interest," Davis said in a statement. "As an attorney, I have talked to Michael many times in the last two weeks."

Cohen is at the center of an ongoing criminal probe that burst into public view when federal agents raided his properties, seizing materials including hard-copy files and electronic devices. One of Cohen's lawyers said the raids were born of a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating the links and potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Davis, now 72 years old, said his view of Cohen changed following an interview with ABC News that aired on July 2, in which Cohen reaffirmed his loyalty to his family and his country and appeared to distance himself from Trump.

After reading Cohen's words, Davis said, "I recognized his sincerity. Michael Cohen deserves to tell his side of the story — subject, of course, to the advice of counsel.”

Davis is the co-founder and partner of his current law firm, Davis Goldberg & Galper, as well as the crisis management firm Trident DMG.

Neither Davis Goldberg nor Trident immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.