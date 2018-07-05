Donald Trump is expected to play golf at one of his courses in Scotland next week, a move that could cost the British taxpayer as much as £5 million ($6.6 million).

The U.S. president makes his first official visit to the U.K. on July 13 when it is expected he will meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May. It is also reported that Trump will dine with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, the former home of Winston Churchill.

Following those official duties, Trump is tipped to travel north of the border for the weekend to play on one of two golf courses that he owns in Scotland. He is not expected to carry out any official business during the weekend.

Police Scotland has estimated that security for Trump’s golfing visit could cost around £5 million and require more than 5,000 officers. After a Scottish lawmaker raised the question of who would cover the cost, Downing Street said it would pick up the tab.

Liz Truss, the U.K. treasury secretary, confirmed the arrangement to the Scottish government via an official letter that she then republished on Twitter.

In the letter, Truss said the U.K. government would “provide ring-fenced of up to £5 million to cover the costs incurred by Police Scotland should a visit by the president be confirmed.”