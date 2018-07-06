For instance, no one asking someone else to buy them a jar of mayonnaise would describe it by the actual size in ounces, said media agency Mindshare North America chief instigation officer Joe Maceda. Most people would say they want a small, medium or large container.
“That’s something we have to think about: How do consumers think about our products when they are not staring directly at them at a brick and mortar shelf?” Maceda said.
According to research from Dentsu digital agency 360i, Google Assistant is better at comprehending the way people really talk. The team asked 16,000 travel, finance, retail and automotive-related questions to both devices, and found Google Assistant was five times more likely to give a correct answer as Alexa.
“Google obviously plugs into the Google search network, which has all the resources that Google has including all the history of search,” Dentsu’s Calladine said. “It’s why Google has become the most popular desktop search engine. I think that’s the main advantage of the Google Assistant is it’s one its part of the whole Google ecosystem.”
The other divisions could also help Google Assistant progress futher.
“I would potentially say that they are probably neck and neck, but Google has the advantage because of all the deep learning research they do outside of the Google Assistant space that they could tap into,” Huge's Kleber said.
More experience with developers. Google is also very developer friendly as well. Because of its experience developing a platform through Android, Kleber said Google has experience being the a resource for people and developers. Those skills could translate to helping marketers connect with consumers.
“Amazon is used to pushing their own brand forward," Kleber said. "Google is used to being a platform for brands.”
In the long run, the competition great news for voice innovation.
“The important thing is as far as consumers are concerned is they both are perfecting the consumer experience,” Mindshare’s Maceda explained. “The competition of the two is going to improve the performance from the consumer perspective, which in the long run is great for advertisers.”