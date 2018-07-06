Alexa everywhere. Alexa has entered far more homes and offices. About two-thirds of U.S. smart speaker enthusiasts will use an Amazon Echo according to eMarketer, with Google Home coming in at just 30 percent.

But Amazon wants Alexa to be in as many devices as possible rather than just its own products, according to Chris Neff, senior director of innovation at advertising agency The Community. Even if Alexa-enabled devices created by Amazon are losing market share, it could continue to gain ground through Alexa partners, he pointed out.

“The biggest strength of Alexa, of Amazon, is right now the market penetration and their goal of getting Alexa into everything and everywhere,” Neff said.

A seamless retail experience. Alexa is tightly integrated into Amazon's core shopping platform.

“The most expensive ad space in the future will be Alexa,” digital agency Huge global executive creative director for innovation Sophie Kleber said. “They are really just integrated in the shopping platform.”

This has also opened up the door for marketers to sell items through Alexa apps. Vayner Media worked on converting popular mobile game “Heads Up!” for Alexa, and was the first to integrate a voice-activated one time payment functionality to buy add-ons.

“That’s a whole different way to monetize work,” said Patrick Givens, vice president and head of IoT agency VaynerSmart.

A developer ecosystem. A couple agencies also pointed out Amazon has been very open to experimentation, and has invested quite a bit in tools for developers like Amazon Voice Services.

In addition to testing out payments, apps like Gimlet Media’s Chompers – a two-minute podcast to get kids to brush their teeth – has a natural home on Alexa for Kids. An interactive audio story made by Earplay and Universal for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” lets players dodge dinosaurs using the Amazon Echo's buttons.

“More developers are coming into the Alexa ecosystem, because they’ve made it easier for developers to create skills and apps,” said Dan Calladine, media and marketing agency Dentsu Aegis’ head of media futures. “What we are starting to see is more creativity in the space.”