The Dow is set for a negative open with new tariffs and jobs data in focus

U.S. stock futures were under pressure ahead of this morning’s release of the government’s June employment report and after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and retaliatory measures from Beijing took effect Friday. (CNBC)

Likely dependent on the jobs data, the Dow was on track to post its first weekly gain in four weeks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on pace for their first weekly advances in three weeks.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 195,000 jobs for last month. International trade data is also be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The tit-for-tat tariffs from the U.S. and China signal the start of a full-blown trade war. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’d consider additional tariffs of more than $500 billion. (CNBC)

Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Conagra (CAG) could be impacted after a Financial Times report that American ketchup could be next on a list of EU trade targets if Trump follows through on threatened auto tariffs.