The Dow is set for a negative open with new tariffs and jobs data in focus

President Trump's harsh blast at NATO during a rally last night in Helena, Montana was Europeans’ worst nightmare come to life, Western diplomatic sources tell Axios.
Andrew Wheeler, deputy EPA administrator and former coal lobbyist, takes over the agency as acting chief following the resignation of Scott Pruitt who was mired in a number of ethics investigations. (CNBC)
The front-runner to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court once argued President Bill Clinton could be impeached for lying to his staff and misleading the public. (NY Times)
Elon Musk is sending engineers to Thailand to assist in the rescue of a boys’ soccer team trapped in a flooded cave. Musk said a team from SpaceX and The Boring Company would travel there tomorrow. (CNBC)
Biogen (BIIB) shares soared after the company’s new Alzheimer’s drug succeeded in a mid-stage trial for patients receiving the highest dose. Biogen is developing the drug in partnership with Japan’s Eisai. (Reuters)
Samsung estimated today that earnings would grow at the slowest pace in more than a year in the second quarter, as analysts said weak smartphone sales likely offset record high chip earnings. (Reuters)
Ford's (F) slump in China intensified, with vehicle sales tumbling 38 percent in June and the automaker recording its worst ever first-half there as buyers shunned its aging models. (Reuters)
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) announced the departure of its long-time general counsel Kim Sinatra, effective July 15. She reportedly knew for years about a $7.5 million settlement between Steve Wynn and a casino employee. (WSJ)
Deutsche Bank (DB) shares were getting a boost following a German magazine report that J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China may both be interested in taking a stake in Deutsche Bank. (Reuters)
Square (SQ) withdrew its application with the FDIC to open a depository bank. The mobile payments company plans to refile after strengthening its case for a license that allows nontraditional financial firms to collect government-insured deposits. (Reuters)