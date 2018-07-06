Starbucks to ditch single-use plastic straws by 2020

Come 2020, you won't be sipping your Starbucks iced coffee with a straw.

The coffee giant announced Monday that it would eliminate single-use plastic straws from all of its cafes globally within the next two years. Instead, Starbucks will offer recyclable strawless lids and alternative-material straws, like paper or compostable plastic.

The company already uses plastic lids nationally for some of its drinks like nitro cold brew and any beverages topped with cold foam.

Starbucks said that customers in Seattle and Vancouver will be the first to see these changes roll out in the fall.

On July 1, Seattle became the first U.S. city to ban plastic straws, utensils and cocktail picks. Next year, a ban on plastic straws and stirrers will go into effect in the United Kingdom and Ireland.