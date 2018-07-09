Musk proposes rescuing boys trapped in Thai cave with a 'submarine' made from SpaceX rocket part

Billionaire Elon Musk has a unique proposition for saving the boys’ soccer team trapped in a Thai cave.

The Tesla chief executive on Sunday shared a video via Twitter, demonstrating a “tiny, kid-size submarine” being used to transport a person across a pool.

The vessel’s structure was made from the liquid oxygen transfer tube of a Falcon rocket, manufactured by Musk’s space exploration business SpaceX.

Musk said the aluminum shell of the so-called submarine had high thermal conductivity, meaning it is able to allow heat to pass through with ease, and therefore provide insulation to the person inside it.

The submarine weighs 40 kilograms when dry, and Musk even raised the possibility of creating a compartment to add a music player to sooth the boys travelling inside it.

Rescuers have ramped up efforts to save the boys and their soccer coach, who were discovered trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave in the Chiang Rai province last week.

Officials had feared huge delays to the operation due to expected heavy rainfall which would have contributed to further flooding. A diver who had served in the Thai navy died last week from a lack of oxygen after delivering air tanks to aid the rescue mission.

So far, four boys out of the total 12 are confirmed to have been rescued from the cave, and the rescue efforts have resumed on Monday following a 10-hour pause was called last night to replenish scuba tanks with oxygen.

Musk said it would take 17 hours to deliver the mini-submarine. “Hopefully (it will be) useful,” he said on Twitter. “If not, perhaps it will be in a future situation.”

It’s the latest in a long line of the entrepreneur’s whacky ideas and promises. He has put his name behind everything from flamethrowers and candy to building the largest lithium ion battery complex in the world.

On Saturday, Musk sent engineers from two of his companies, SpaceX and tunneling firm The Boring Company, to examine the situation and see if there was anything they could do to help.

He raised the possibility of pumping water through the cave to enable a safe exit and of inserting a nylon tube into the cave to inflate it with air “like a bouncy castle.”