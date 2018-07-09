Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, hasn’t yet decided whether he’s running for president in 2020, but he’s letting it known that he doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump’s trade tactics.

Most notably, he takes issue with the steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, key U.S. allies.They have since responded with retaliatory measures.

And it isn’t an isolated move – the American tariffs comes after the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Accord, took unilateral action on Iran and created friction at the recent meeting of the G-7 leaders, Kasich told CNBC on Monday.

“We’re creating a division with our friends who have kept the peace for 70 years in this world,” he said on “Power Lunch.”

“We have to be careful that we’ve not fraying relationships that have kept us peaceful, safer,” he added. “That includes free trade.”

Kasich, who is in his second term as Ohio governor, still hasn't made up his mind about running for president in 2020. On Monday when asked if he’s decided, he responded, “I don’t know.” Term limits prevent Kasich from running for a third term as governor.