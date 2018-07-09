PepsiCo tops estimates, helped by strong Frito-Lay snacks growth

PepsiCo reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday that beat analysts' expectations, boosted by the continued strength of its Frito Lay snack business.

The company's snack business, which includes brands like Doritos and Tostitos, grew 4 percent. Its North American beverage business, which includes brands like Gatorade and its namesake cola, dropped 1 percent, still an improvement over previous quarters.

Pepsi shares were up nearly 2 percent in premarket trading.

Here’s how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: $1.61 per share vs. $1.52 per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $16.09 billion vs. $16.04 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

For the quarter, Pepsi's net income dropped to $1.82 billion, or $1.28 a share, from $2.11 billion, or $1.46 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.61 a share, which was better than expected.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $16.09 billion, outpacing estimates of $16.04 billion.

Organic revenue growth, which strips out the impact of currency exchange, rose 2.6 percent.

Pepsi backed its previous financial forecasts for the year.

Pepsi's North American beverage business has been struggling to contend with increased competition from upstart brands and changing consumer tastes. CEO Indra Nooyi last quarter placed the blame for slowing sales on Coca-Cola's increased spending on advertising, though she did not address the Atlanta-based beverage giant by name. She said Pepsi would respond by increasing spending on its trademark cola brand and improving brand communications.

The company said Tuesday it will "responsibly" increase investment behind trademark Pepsi going into the second half of the year.

Pepsi's Frito-Lay snack business, meantime, continues to thrive. Pepsi in May announced its acquisition of baked fruit and vegetable company Bare Foods as part of its efforts to keep its business on trend with today's snackers.

Commodity and transportation costs continue to be an issue for Pepsi, as it is for its food and beverage peers. Pepsi said it counteracted higher commodity costs in its Quaker foods snack division through "planned cost reductions," and lower advertising and marketing expenses. It blamed an operating profit decline of 16 percent in its North American beverage business in part on transportation costs and higher commodity costs.

Meantime, the international markets continue to be a strong point for Pepsi. Pepsi this quarter reported 7 percent organic revenue growth in Europe Sub-Saharan Africa and 6 percent growth in Asia, Middle East & North Africa.