ETF investor says own chip stocks to ride the next technology boom

This ETF investor says free cash flow is the "lifeblood of a company" 22 Hours Ago | 01:08

Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETFs Distributors, says chipmaking companies are the future of the technology sector over giants like Facebook and Google.

“We’re entering that Jetsons-like phase of the world where everything’s connected and the internet of things is potentially a far bigger opportunity for the chipmakers than the cellphone or devices have been,” O’Hara told CNBC.

O’Hara says Pacer ETFs is overweight on information technology, but not traditional tech, such as companies like Netflix or Apple. The firm is more focused on the “spine or the skeleton of technology,” like semiconductors.

O’Hara said the future of the technology market is not in cellphones. “The future of the market is going to be how we connect our refrigerator to the grid ... to a data center someplace.”

Development in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology will not be possible without the production of high-grade chips that companies such as Micron Technology are developing.

O'Hara likes Micron because it generates a lot of cash flow and trades at low multiples. Micron plans to buy back $10 billion of its own stock sometime this year.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF is up 28 percent in the past year and includes chip stocks Micron, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

Pacer ETFs Distributors has $2.4 billion under management.