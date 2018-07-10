    ×

    Tech

    Amazon Prime Day is bringing deals to Whole Foods for a week

    • Amazon Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods starting July 11 through the end of Prime Day will receive a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day.
    • The grocery chain is also offering discounts on produce, seafood, and some shelf-stable products.
    • The e-retailer's annual discount shopping holiday takes place on July 16 and 17 this year.
    Whole Foods Market store with Prime member signage in Burbank, California.
    Dania Maxwell | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Whole Foods Market store with Prime member signage in Burbank, California.

    Amazon is bringing its Prime Day deals to Whole Foods Market this year, offering money back and significant sales on certain items for Prime members.

    The e-retailer's annual discount shopping holiday — starting on July 16 this year — continues to break records, drawing "tens of millions of Prime members" to online listings. Amazon's 2017 purchase of Whole Foods means the deals were available at brick-and-mortar stores for the first time this year.

    Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods starting July 11 through the end of Prime Day will receive a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day, the company said Tuesday. Shoppers who qualify just have to scan the Prime Code in Whole Foods or the Amazon app at grocery checkout.

    The grocery chain is also offering discounts on produce, seafood, and some shelf-stable products. The full list of discounts is available in Amazon's release.

    Amazon earlier this summer rolled out discounts for Prime members at Whole Foods locations nationwide, as it increasingly links the two companies. The physical locations offer coveted shelf space for the online retailer to promote its Alexa-enabled smart gadgets.

    Amazon Prime subscribers can now score deals at Whole Foods nationwide   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...