Amazon Prime Day is bringing deals to Whole Foods for a week

Amazon is bringing its Prime Day deals to Whole Foods Market this year, offering money back and significant sales on certain items for Prime members.

The e-retailer's annual discount shopping holiday — starting on July 16 this year — continues to break records, drawing "tens of millions of Prime members" to online listings. Amazon's 2017 purchase of Whole Foods means the deals were available at brick-and-mortar stores for the first time this year.

Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods starting July 11 through the end of Prime Day will receive a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day, the company said Tuesday. Shoppers who qualify just have to scan the Prime Code in Whole Foods or the Amazon app at grocery checkout.

The grocery chain is also offering discounts on produce, seafood, and some shelf-stable products. The full list of discounts is available in Amazon's release.

Amazon earlier this summer rolled out discounts for Prime members at Whole Foods locations nationwide, as it increasingly links the two companies. The physical locations offer coveted shelf space for the online retailer to promote its Alexa-enabled smart gadgets.