Elon Musk takes submarine to Thai cave, but rescue chief reportedly calls it ‘not practical’

Elon Musk has visited the location where a group of Thai boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a cave, according to a post on his Twitter account.

The Tesla CEO tweeted late Monday that he had “just returned from Cave 3,” likely in reference to Chamber Three, the rescue command center.

A “kid-size submarine” that he shared footage of on social media is “ready if needed,” the billionaire entrepreneur said, and is named “Wild Boar” after the boys’ soccer team. The 12 boys and their coach were discovered trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province last week.

The structure of the mini-submarine was made from a part of one of space exploration firm SpaceX’s Falcon rockets.

“Leaving (it) here in case it may be useful in the future,” Musk said Monday, adding: “Thailand is so beautiful.”

However, the proposal to rescue the children by sending them out of the cave in the vessel was reportedly not welcomed by the head of the rescue team.

According to the BBC, Narongsak Osottanakorn said that the equipment brought by Musk’s team was “technologically sophisticated” but “not practical with our mission.”

CNBC understands that Musk visited the tunnel overnight to assess the conditions in the cave and receive feedback on the mini-submarine. The team is not planning on using the submarine as it is a backup option.