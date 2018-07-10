Facebook is adding AR ads, threatening Snap's dominance in the space

Facebook is getting into the augmented reality (AR) advertising business, entering a space previously dominated by Snap.

Facebook announced Tuesday that it would begin offering AR ads in the News Feed. People will be able to use their mobile device's camera to participate in the experiences.

AR involves superimposing computer-generated images on top of real-world video or camera images, and was first popularized by the Pokemon Go mobile video game in 2016. More than 80 million people in the U.S. use AR monthly, according to The Boston Consulting Group. That figure is projected to hit 120 million by 2021.

Snap is considered the industry leader in AR ads, and allows opportunities like sponsoring popular Snapchat filters called Lenses. Apple is also betting on AR technology, including encouraging developers to make content for the technology using its ARKit.

One Facebook AR ad test from Michael Kors let people try on a pair of their sunglasses virtually. Sephora, NYX Professional Makeup, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and King will debut experiences this summer.