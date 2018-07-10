    ×

    How to watch YouTube videos on your phone without Google tracking what you're viewing

    • YouTube on Android now has a new Incognito mode.
    • This means you can watch YouTube videos without Google tracking what you're doing.
    • It also means YouTube won't recommend content based on what you've watched while using Incognito mode.
    Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service.
    Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service.

    Google recently rolled out a new YouTube feature that lets you watch videos privately on your phone. That means you can watch content without Google keeping track, sort of like the private mode in your web browser.

    It also means the app won't store your viewing history. If you hand your phone to a son or daughter, for example, you can put your phone in incognito mode so YouTube doesn't start recommending younger-skewing content to you.

    The feature is available for Android phones now, and will come to iPhone soon. Here's how you use it.

    First open YouTube on your phone.

    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    Next, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.

    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    Select "Turn on Incognito."

    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    Now you're surfing in Incognito mode. You can tell by the icon that replaces your profile picture.

    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    Google won't track what you're doing, and the history won't be available on your account. But Google warns schools and office administrators might still be able to see what you're viewing in incognito if they manage your Google account or WiFi network, so you might want to keep it PG if that's the case.

    Also, if you're interested in doing this on your computer, use my guide to surfing the web anonymously.

