Facebook reportedly allowed Russian company access to user data beyond stop date

Facebook granted a Russian company with ties to the Kremlin a data collection extension, CNN reported Tuesday.

The social media company told CNN that the extension allowed Mail.Ru Group to gather friend data from Facebook users past the cut-off date.

According to CNN, Facebook said Mail.Ru developed "hundreds of Facebook apps," only two of which were granted a two-week extension. The company told CNN that it is looking into these apps as part of its investigation of user data misuse in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook told CNN that it has not found any evidence to date that Mail.Ru misused user data.

Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dragged before Congress and drilled with questions about the social media network's relationship with third-party developers on its platform.

For more read the full report on CNN.