The Trump administration on Tuesday released a list of Chinese goods — with an annual trade value of about $200 billion — that may be subjected to 10 percent tariffs.

That was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies. On Friday, the U.S. initiated a round of 25 percent levies on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, which affected products such as water boilers, X-ray machine components, airplane tires and various other industrial parts. China soon after implemented retaliatory tariffs on its own list of $34 billion worth of American goods, including soybeans, pork and electric vehicles.

Tuesday's list appears to target China’s important manufacturing export industries. It includes electronics, textiles, metal products and auto parts. Under those industries, specific products such as refrigerators, bags, cotton and Chinese steel and aluminum products are on the list.

The food and personal products industries are also set to be affected. Fish products such as sardines, tuna and cod are on the extensive list, as are many kinds of produce such as garlic, cabbage, oranges and cherries. Beauty goods including shampoos and make-up products are also set to be penalized.

For the full accounting of Chinese goods that the Trump administration plans to target, see this list from the United States Trade Representative.