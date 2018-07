Coming up Wednesday, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET and wholesale trade figures at 10 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction $22 billion in nine-year and 10-month notes.

On the central banking front, New York Fed President John Williams is expected to deliver remarks at a Brooklyn Law School town hall event in New York.

Trade anxieties ramped up again across markets Wednesday, after President Donald Trump and his administration published late Tuesday a list of 10 percent duties on $200 billion worth in Chinese goods.

The tariffs won’t come into effect immediately, but rather face a two-month review, with hearings taking place in mid-to-late August. The announcement came less than a week after both nations imposed $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other.