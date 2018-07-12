Apple just updated its MacBook Pro with new processors and better keyboards

Apple on Thursday updated some of its MacBook Pro computers.

The biggest change is the upgrade to Intel's latest eighth-generation processors, which now ship in the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple says users should see up to a 70 percent performance boost on the 6-core 15-inch model and up to 2x the performance on the highest-end 13-inch model. Apple didn't upgrade the regular MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

There are other changes that are just as important. Apple says it's including a third-generation butterfly keyboard on the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which means the keyboards should be more reliable and less prone to sticking. Apple recently decided to start fixing some MacBook Pro models with defective keyboards. The computers can now be configured with up to 32GB of memory, which should help folks who are running lots of high-performance apps at once.

Apple is also including True Tone displays, which adjust the color temperature of the screen to match the environment of the user, which should relieve some eye strain. It's a feature found in Apple's iPads and latest iPhones.

Finally, Apple's new T2 chip is included in the new MacBook Pro. It helps make the MacBook more secure, but most users will probably appreciate the "Hey Siri" feature more, which lets you activate Siri with your voice, just like you can on the iPhone.

The new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models are available now.