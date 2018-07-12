US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he will sell all of his stocks, buying Treasurys

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Thursday evening that he would be selling all of his equity holdings and buying Treasury securities with the proceeds.

The financial holdings of Ross came under scrutiny in recent months.

Last November, he told the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in writing that he had divested every holding he had promised to do — but that didn't turn out to be true, according to a Forbes.com article in June.

There're also media reports that revealed that Ross held, or had held, stakes in companies whose fortunes could be affected by U.S. trade policy decisions, with which Ross is intimately involved.

Among his controversial holdings were stakes in companies co-owned by China's government, a shipping firm linked to Russians that he short sold days before his ties to it were exposed. He also held more than $10 million in stock of his former employer, Invesco, despite earlier swearing he had divested those holdings.

Ross was also revealed to have taken short positions in stocks including Air Lease and Ocwen Financial Corporation, which he said were "technical ways of disposing the stocks." But such claims had been criticized.

Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told CNBC earlier this month: “I never heard of someone using short positions to divest.”

“I helped in hundreds of transactions for employees entering government,” noted Painter, who is now a Democratic candidate for senator in Minnesota. “This is not an acceptable situation.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said controversy over Ross’s financial dealings could weaken efforts to improve America's trade position.