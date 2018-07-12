US import prices unexpectedly drop in June

U.S. import prices unexpectedly fell in June after rising sharply a month earlier.
Import price fell 0.4 percent in the month. Import prices were forecast to rise 0.1 percent in June, after climbing 0.6 percent a month earlier.
