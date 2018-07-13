Consumer sentiment hits six-month low on 'darkening cloud' of tariffs

Consumer sentiment dropped below expectations at the beginning of July to a six-month low on rising fears regarding the Trump Administration's trade battles.

Consumer sentiment fell to 97.1, according to the University of Michigan's monthly survey of consumers. Economists expected a reading of 98.2, according to Reuters.

"The darkening cloud on the horizon, however, is due to rising concerns about the potential negative impact of tariffs on the domestic economy," Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist, said.

June's preliminary reading was the highest the measure has been since hitting 101.4 in March, more than a point above May's reading of 98.

The University of Michigan's report considers 500 consumers' attitudes about future economic conditions, including personal finances, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.