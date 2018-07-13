Judge Leon determined the DOJ did not prove that AT&T buying Time Warner would lead to higher prices for consumers. The DoJ had argued that AT&T could withhold channels such as CNN, TBS and TNT to ask for more money from TV providers. If operators said they wouldn't pay, AT&T's DirecTV could theoretically offer the channels and give customers a chance to switch their pay-TV service.

Judge Leon rejected the premise, arguing that pay-TV distributors could successfully operate without those channels and thus reject theoretically unfair price hikes.

"Based on the evidence, I agree with defendants that Turner’s content is not literally ‘must have’ in the sense that distributors cannot effectively compete without it," Leon wrote. "The evidence showed that distributors have successfully operated, and continue to operate, without the Turner networks or similar programming. ... I therefore give little credit to blanket statements by third-party competitor witnesses indicating that the entire ‘viability of [their] video model’ could depend on whether they offer Turner programming."

Judge Leon was so thorough in his judgment that the DOJ's chances of winning are slim, said Logan Breed, an antitrust partner at the law firm Hogan Lovells.

It's virtually impossible for the Court of Appeals to overturn the ruling based on the facts of the case, because the D.C. Circuit Court judge wasn't in the courtroom and didn't hear all of the evidence, said Breed. That means the only way Judge Leon's verdict will be rejected is if a judge finds he misapplied or misunderstood the law.

"I don't think the appeal makes much sense, given the specific nature of Judge Leon's opinion and the depth and detail with which he wrote his findings," said Breed, who expects the appeals court to rule within a couple months.

In fact, the DOJ appeal may backfire and make vertical integrations even more likely to pass through regulatory approval in the future if the appeals court decides stronger and clearer language is warranted, Breed said.