Democrats — and John McCain — press Trump to cancel Putin summit after Mueller indicts Russians

Trump: NATO allies thanked me for meeting with Putin
8:19 AM ET Thu, 12 July 2018

Lawmakers are calling on President Donald Trump to cancel a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after special counsel Robert Mueller charged against 12 Russians for interfering in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election Friday.

Democratic leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives, alongside a growing list of other Democratic lawmakers, called on the president to abandon the meeting, which is scheduled to take place Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

In their statements, many Democrats said they did not trust Trump, who has often expressed a desire to improve U.S.-Russia relations, to confront Putin about Russia's role in the 2016 election.

They were joined by at least one high-profile member of the opposing party: Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, a frequent Trump critic and a Russia hawk, called on the president to cancel the summit if he is "not prepared to hold Putin accountable."

But the Trump administration appears unlikely to do so. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News on Friday afternoon that the summit is "still on."

The White House downplayed the significance of the indictment, noting there were no allegations against members of Trump's campaign team. The president's lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said the charges were "good news for all Americans" and called on the special counsel to end his investigation and declare the president innocent.