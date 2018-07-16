The newly created House Victory Project is already spending big on the 2018 midterm elections as the joint fundraising committee looks to boost Democrats fighting to unseat House Republicans in districts that have been deemed toss ups.

The project injected approximately $2.2 million into ten campaigns with payments ranging from $235,000 to more than $262,000, second quarter Federal Election Commission records show. Of the campaigns that the group backed, eight are labeled toss ups by Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

The organization, which is led by several Democratic financiers including Jane Hartley, Blair Effron and Roger Altman, handed out $262,579, the highest divestiture of the quarter, to the campaign of Angie Craig, a former Congressional candidate in 2016, who’s running this year for Minnesota’s second district.

Spokespersons for Hartley, Effron and Altman did not return requests for comment.

She’s going up against one-term Congressman Jason Lewis, who defeated Craig last time she ran for office. Lewis’ lack of seniority in Congress could make him a viable target for committees like the House Victory Project who are looking to flip seats from red to blue.

Other potentially significant infusions include $249,813 for Susan Wild’s campaign. She’s looking to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th district, which was once held by Republican Congressman Patrick Meehan who resigned in April for using taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim.

Longtime House Republican Leonard Lance in New Jersey’s seventh district could also be feeling the pressure from Democratic political operation as they shelled out $235,168 to Tom Malinowski’s campaign.