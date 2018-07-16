Putin nemesis Bill Browder: Russian president is playing Trump and the US 'like a fiddle'

President Donald Trump is being “played” by Russia President Vladimir Putin, noted prominent Kremlin critic and Putin nemesis William Browder told CNBC on Monday.

Trump and Putin met in Helsinki on Monday, just days after 12 Russian government officials were indicted with trying to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

However, after the Putin meeting, Trump declined to denounce Russia’s efforts.

Browder, co-founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, called Putin a “very clever man.”

“He’s been at this game for a long time. He was a KGB officer and the head of the KGB before that. He’s been thinking about this summit for months and months and months and looking at every different nuance and potential weakens of Trump,” Browder said on “Power Lunch.”

“He’s playing Trump and the United States like a fiddle right now,” he added.

Browder, a long-time target of Putin’s, was called out by the Russian president during the post-meeting press conference on Monday for allegedly making money illegally and contributing to Hillary Clinton. Putin said if Russia cooperates with the U.S. then the Americans should cooperate with Russia and help them prosecute foes, including Browder.

Browder denied the charges, and said he never contributed to any U.S. candidates.

“Vladimir Putin and his regime have accused me of serial killing, of being a CIA, MI-6 agent and about a thousand other things,” he said. “He’s kind of unhinged in these accusations.