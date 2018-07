Investors are currently keeping an eye on the capital city of Finland: Helsinki. On Monday, Trump and Putin will meet in the Finnish city to discuss a range of topics including relations between both nations and security issues.

The meeting comes just days after the U.S. Justice Department announced that special counsel Robert Mueller had acquired an indictment, that charges a dozen Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democrats to interfere in the U.S. election in 2016, and with stealing information of around half a million U.S. voters.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping a close eye on the trade spat that has been going on between the U.S. and major economies such as China and the European Union.

Earnings season is back and Monday will see corporate results from the likes of Bank of America, BlackRock, JB Hunt Transport and Netflix.

On the economic front, retail sales are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the Empire State Manufacturing survey. Business inventories will then be released at 10 a.m. ET.