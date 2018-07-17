Nominate your company for CNBC's Upstart 100

We're looking for technology-driven start-ups that are experiencing rapid growth due to their innovative products, apps, tools or services. Companies will be scored on a wide-range of quantitative metrics including scalability, sales and user growth, intellectual property, and more.

Companies must also meet the following eligibility requirements:

Companies must be private and independently owned

Companies are 5 years old or younger (founded no earlier than January 1, 2013)

Companies are Series B or earlier in their funding

Companies have raised a maximum of $50 million in funding, regardless of series.

Finally, this is a one-time honor. The 2017 CNBC Upstart 25 companies, as well as all past CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, are not eligible for the 2018 CNBC Upstart 100

List honorees will be notified in September, and the CNBC Upstart 100 List will be revealed to the public in October. For updates and to find out who makes the CNBC Upstart 100, go to @cnbctech or cnbc.com/upstart.