Nominate your company for CNBC's Upstart 100

    The Upstart list is back — and this year it's bigger than ever.

    Last year's inaugural Upstart 25 list featured companies from nearly every sector, including fintech, health tech, cybersecurity, consumer products, music, food and more. For 2018 we are casting an even wider net — expanding the number of start-ups on the list from 25 to 100 — highlighting more up-and-coming companies breaking industry barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

    Think your company has what it takes to make the cut? Submit your nomination for the 2018 CNBC Upstart 100 by clicking here. The deadline to nominate a company is Friday, August 10, at 8 p.m. EST.

    What it takes to be an Upstart 100

    We're looking for technology-driven start-ups that are experiencing rapid growth due to their innovative products, apps, tools or services. Companies will be scored on a wide-range of quantitative metrics including scalability, sales and user growth, intellectual property, and more.

    Companies must also meet the following eligibility requirements:

    • Companies must be private and independently owned
    • Companies are 5 years old or younger (founded no earlier than January 1, 2013)
    • Companies are Series B or earlier in their funding
    • Companies have raised a maximum of $50 million in funding, regardless of series.

    Finally, this is a one-time honor. The 2017 CNBC Upstart 25 companies, as well as all past CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, are not eligible for the 2018 CNBC Upstart 100

    List honorees will be notified in September, and the CNBC Upstart 100 List will be revealed to the public in October. For updates and to find out who makes the CNBC Upstart 100, go to @cnbctech or cnbc.com/upstart.

