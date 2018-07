Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, Charles Schwab, Omnicom, CSX and United Continental are some of the firms scheduled to publish their latest financial figures.

In economic data, the business leaders’ survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET and the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Kansas City Fed President Esther George will attend the 2018 Agricultural Symposium in Kansas City, Missouri. Both speeches will be watched closely for any comment on the state of the U.S. economy.